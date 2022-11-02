Zimbabwe: AUC Chairperson's Statement in Support of End of Sanctions Against the Republic of Zimbabwe

26 October 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat once again renews the longstanding AU demand for the immediate and unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed against institutions and individuals of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in full support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) statement on the issue.

The Chairperson remains extremely concerned by the negative impact of the unilateral sanctions to Zimbabwe's socio-economic development amid the current global food and energy crises, including post Covid19 recovery efforts.

The Chairperson reaffirms the continued commitment of the African Union to support the brotherly nation of Zimbabwe in mobilising efforts for the lifting of said unilateral sanctions.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.