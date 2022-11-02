Somalia: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Somalia

30 October 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack that killed more than 100 innocent civilians and wounded many more in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 29 October 2022.

The Chairperson expresses the African Union's s heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. He conveys the AU's solidarity with the Government and people of Somalia, at this difficult time.

The Chairperson reaffirms the continued determination of the African Union, including through the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), to support the Somali government and people in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace and security in the country.

The Chairperson reiterates his appeal to the international community to redouble its efforts to ensure robust international support to Somalia's institutions in their struggle to defeat terrorist's groups in order to consolidate the key security gains made in recent years.

