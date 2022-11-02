South Africa: Price of Passports Goes Up - South African News Briefs - November 2, 2022

Cape Town —

Passport Costs Goes Up

It's official. South Africans will have to pay more passport applications - that's now R400 to R600 for a standard passport. Replacing a lost or damaged passport will now cost R1,200, The Department of Home Affairs announced in September that, for the first time since 2011, it would be increasing the prices of travel documents.

South Africans Brace for Another Interest Rate Shocker

The South African Reserve Bank says there is still some room to raise the interest rates ahead of November's announcement, Eye Witness News reports. The repo rate, which was raised in September 2022, is currently at 6.25%. Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank will continue to rely on interest rates to bring down inflation.

Are The Men Who Perpetrate Violence Against Women and Children Ashamed?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that South African men who perpetrate violence against women and children should be ashamed of themselves. Close to 2,000 Activists, NGOs and survivors of gender-based violence have gathered in Midrand, eNCA reports. The president blames the slow implementation of the government's National Strategic Plan for the the escalation of crimes against women and children. Latest crime stats indicate that over 800 women and 200 children were killed between April and June this year. In 2021, Statistics South Africa released a report, Crimes Against Women in South Africa , indicating that one in five women (21%) had experienced physical violence by a partner.

Water Restrictions Lifted In Gauteng But Concerns Remain

Gauteng residents are still concerned about the province’s ailing water infrastructure despite restrictions being lifted. Rand Water announced the removal of water restrictions across three metropolitans in Gauteng, with immediate effect. The water utility was forced to implement restrictions after high consumption and rolling power cuts crippled its pumping systems.