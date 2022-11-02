Uganda: Kampala Shouldn't Be Only for the Rich, Museveni Tells KCCA Leadership

President Museveni has met Kampala Capital City Authority leaders and some of the market representatives over the leadership and management of markets in Kampala and the metropolitan areas.

During the meeting held at State House Nakasero, the president guided that these markets should be owned and managed by the low-income earners instead of being taken by the rich who in turn charge high fees from the wanainchi.

"The rich can afford doing business on Kampala Road, Ntinda and all the other main roads. As leaders who love their country, you should think about the poor" he said.

The meeting follows the president's directive on harmonisation of issues affecting people in the informal sector in Kampala and surrounding areas.

Museveni also suggested to KCCA to have two government owned markets and taxi parks in each of the divisions of Kampala with an emphasis that they should be occupied and managed by the wanainchi.

"The people you have been chasing off roads have been saying they have nowhere to go, so if you do not plan for them where will they go?"

He said that both logic as well as legal standing in addressing the market challenges in the country should be applied.

In order for the government to come up with a conclusive solution to informal sector and market challenges, the president tasked the Prime minister to coordinate all different stakeholders and come up with a final solution in addressing the challenges.

"There have been challenges in the informal sector stemming from mismanagement, ownership, policy and regulation among others. These need to be addressed."

Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanja thanked the president for his efforts in always fighting for the common person and pledged to work with all the stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the market challenges.

The meeting was attended by the State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Local Government Minister, Raphael Magezi, the KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner Amina Lukanga and Salim Uhuru, the Kampala Central division mayor, among others.