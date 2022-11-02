Tanzania: Public Urged to Learn Sign Language to Facilitatae Communication With the Deaf

Zanzibar Deaf Association (CHAVIZA) and stakeholders have been urged to encourage learning of sign language to ensure effective communication between the people with hearing disability and general public.

The call was made here by ' Director for People with Disabilities Council in Zanzibar,' Mr Ussi Khamis Debe, stressing that the association leaders should facilitate training for people with the disability and the community so as to easy communication.

"We need to ease communication under the 'leave no one behind' slogan ," said Debe, when he officiated the opening of the election meeting for CHAVIZA leaders held at the Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, Rahaleo Secondary School in Unguja.

He said that deaf people face challenges to communicate, so the training is crucial to help the group to access their daily needs, and that it is the responsibility of the deaf association to ensure that they prepare effective strategies that will facilitate sign language training so that the society has more understanding about people with hearing disabilities.

"The main goal of Zanzibar government is to serve all its citizens including people with disabilities equally and ensure that they benefit from various developmental opportunities offered by their government, without any obstacle. Communication shouldn't be a barrier," said the Director.

He called upon new leaders to strengthen the association and ensure that people with hearing disabilities are recognized and their rights are protected .

Mr Debe commended the association for holding elections in their general meeting, adding: "This is good for the association to have elected leaders. Many associations fail to conduct elections because of internal conflicts."

Ms Afua Nassour Hassan from CHAVIZA thanked the Ministry of Education and vocational training for preparing a guideline for teaching sign language and the community should continue to be motivated to develop themselves in practice in learning the language.