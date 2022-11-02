Tanzania: ZBC Boss Stresses Cultural Awareness in Children

THE Zanzibar Broadcasting Commission (ZBC) Executive Secretary, Mr Suleiman Abdullah Salim has stressed the importance of creating cultural awareness among children to create a sense of belonging and bind them to their roots.

He made the remark during launch of 'Children Culture Day' organised by FEZA schools here in Zanzibar stressing that having clear understanding of our culture and traditions makes the connection stronger and more deep-rooted for the children.

"We need to maintain and preserve our important cultures and traditions, and the only way to succeed is to inherit them to our children," said Mr Salim.

He commended FEZA School for establishing the Day which aims at educating children about culture and other cultures in the World.

Speaking at the event held in Kisauni, Unguja West B district in Zanzibar, he said children need to be taught different cultures that will help them not only to learn about foreign traditions, but compare them with their culture and practice.

He expressed gratitude to teachers of the school for understanding the importance of promoting culture of different backgrounds.

He also advised the school administration to introduce Zanzibari cultures that will enhance the children's understanding and learning of Swahili culture such as traditional dances, poetry lyrics and films to promote our culture.

The ZBC boss emphasized that besides teaching children science and mathematics subjects they should also teach them art lessons to enable young people to make beautiful things that may be developed as they grow and also make films.

Mr Ibrahim Yunus, director of FEZA Schools, said the purpose of establishing the cultural day is to ensure that they provide children with practical cultural learning so that they understand the importance of culture in recognition of their identity.

He also said that, teaching them art is a very important aspect of society as it can provide employment opportunities for young people and be able to support themselves in their lives.

Mr Yunus also thanked parents for their cooperation and urged them to continue nurturing children's talents as they grow.