Kenya: Power Outages Reported in Nairobi, Mt Kenya and Coast Regions

Nairobi — Power outages have been reported in Nairobi, Mt Kenya and Coast areas, affecting thousands of businesses.

A spot-check by Capital Business revealed that building in Nairobi Town were out of power, forcing businesses to use generators.

Outages means that many businesses will be impacted economically as a majority of them depend on electricity to run their operations.

Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) said in a statement that the outages occurred at 11:09AM.

"... ... .we lost power supply due to a system disturbance, affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast, and Mt Kenya regions," KPLC said.

"We are working, in collaboration with other sector players, to restore the power supply as soon as possible. Any update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course," it added.

Kenya has been experiencing power disruption for a long period of time, causing immense destructions on big and small firms, attributed to vandalism on electricity lines, among others.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," the utility firm said.