Kenya: President Ruto Nominates 50 Candidates to PS Posts

2 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President WIlliam Ruto has nominated fifty candidates for Principal Secretary posts.

Among those on the list include Nixon Korir (Lands), Raymond Omolo (Interior), Korir Sing'oei (MFA), Kisiangani (ICT) and Jonathan Mueke (Sports).

"It is noted that his excellency hon WIlliam Samoei Ruto following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission has on this second day of November 2022 caused nominations to the ranks of Principal Secretaries," head of public service Felix Koskei said in a statement.

The name have now been sent to Parliament for vetting.

