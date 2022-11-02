Kenya: Athletics Legend Wilson Kiprugut Passes Away

2 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenyan Athletics is mourning legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut, the first Kenyan to win a medal at the Olympic Games, who passed away in Kericho last night at the age of 84.

Athletics Kenya announced the death of the legend on Wednesday morning, mourning him as a loveable and kind person who selflessly made the country proud on the global stage.

Kiprugut made a breakthrough on the international stage after clinching bronze at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, becoming the first ever Kenyan medalist at the Games.

