Namibia, SA Share Hockey Honours

Namibia's women and South Africa's men took the honours on conclusion of a thrilling indoor hockey test series at the Windhoek Showgrounds yesterday.

Namibia's women underlined their status as Africa's top-ranked team by winning their five-match series 2-1, while South Africa won the men's series 3-1.

Besides the results though it was a great showcase of top-class hockey with packed stands throughout at the Windhoek Showgrounds, while some memorable and poignant milestones were also achieved.

Special mention was made of Namibia's women's captain Maggy Mengo, who played her final home series in a remarkable career dating back to February 2011 when she made her international indoor debut. Since then she has amassed 61 caps and scored 14 goals, while she will be going to her third Indoor World Cup in Pretoria next year.

For South Africa there were special milestones for Robyn Johnson and Celia Seerane, who both won their 50th caps in the first match of the series.

Namibia got off to a winning start on Friday with a 2-0 victory in the first test on Friday morning, with their 18-year-old striker Azaylee Philander scoring both goals in the second half.

SA came back with a vengeance in the second test, taking the lead from a short corner by Cerian Fourie, but Philander struck with two goals to give Namibia a 2-1 victory, and with a 2-0 lead they could not lose the series anymore.

SA once again came out attacking in the third test, taking an early lead through Cerian Fourie, while Jessica O Connor made it 2-0 from a short corner just before half time.

Namibia finished stronger though and two goals in four minutes by Philander gave them a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

The fourth test on Saturday evening was a humdinger as Namibia took a 2-1 halftime lead before SA fought back to force a 4-4 draw.

For Namibia, Philander scored two goals and Maggy Mengo and Caitlin Gillies one each, while Kayla de Waal (2), Jamie Southgate and Jessica Lardant scored for SA.

In their final test yesterday morning, South Africa finally got their first win of the campaign with Kayla de Waal scoring the only goal of the match from a short corner just before half time.

Namibia's young striker Azaylee Philander won the top goal scorer award with eight goals, while South Africa's Cerian Fourie and Kayla de Waal were a distant second with two goals each.

Namibian defender Sunelle Ludwig won the player of the tournament award, while Namibian keeper Petro Stoffberg won the goal keeper of the tournament award.

Namibian men lose steam

Namibia's men started their campaign in great style with a first-ever victory against SA in their first test on Friday morning, but they could not maintain the momentum as SA came back to win the series 3-1.

Namibia streaked into a 5-1 lead by halftime, but SA made a great comeback, drawing level at 5-5, before Nico Jacobs scored a last minute winning goal from a short corner to give Namibia a historic 6-5 victory.

Namibia's other scorers were Brynn Cleak (2), Fagan Hansen, David Britz and Dylan Finch, while Mustapha Cassiem scored a hattrick and Jethro Eustice a brace for SA.

The second test was another humdinger, with SA taking a 6-3 lead in the final quarter before a late rally by Namibia saw them scoring three goals in three minutes to grab a 6-6 draw.

Namibia's scorers were JP Britz (2), Fagan Hansen (2), Liam Hermanus and Ernest Jacobs, while Mustapha Cassiem (2), Dayaan Cassiem, Jethro Eustice, Keegan Hezlett and Aiden Tun scored for SA.

The visitors stepped up a gear in the third test, and although Namibia once again made a great comeback, it was not enough.

After SA took a 3-0 lead, Namibia came back to draw level at 3-3, but three goals in the final chukka by SA's star striker Mustapha Cassiem gave them a 7-3 victory.

Cassiem scored four goals in total, while their other scorers were his brother Dayaan Cassiem, Spencer Botes and Lungani Gabela.

For Namibia's scorers were Fagan Hansen, Percy Barthram and Dylan Finch.

SA also won the fourth test 7-3 after leading 3-1 at halftime, to take an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the series.

The Cassiem brothers once again shone with Dayaan scoring three goals and Mustapha two, while Spencer Botes and Dal Langford scored one each.

Yesterday morning SA wrapped up a 3-1 series win by winning the final test 6-3, after leading 4-1 at halftime. SA's scorers were Dayaan Cassiem (2), Dal Langford (2) Mustapha Cassiem and Jethro Eustice, while JP Britz, Fagan Hansen and Brynn Cleak scored for Namibia.

Mustapha Cassiem won the top goalscorer award with 12 goals, while Mustapha Cassiem scored seven goals and Fagan Hansen five.

The opposing captain Jethro Eustice of SA and DJ Strauss were the joint winners of the player of the tournament award, while Strauss also won the goalkeeper of the tournament award.