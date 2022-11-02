Angola: João Lourenço and Félix Tshisekedi Discuss DRC Security Situation

1 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The evolution of the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was the main topic of the telephone conversation on Tuesday, between the Angola and DRC Heads of State, João Lourenço and Félix Tshisekedi respectively.

The information was released today in the Facebook page of the Presidency of the Republic of Angola.

Angola chairs the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), a regional block to which the Democratic Congo belongs.

As the ICGLR chairman, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, who was mandated by the African Union to mediate the conflict, has multiplied the initiatives to achieve peace.

The rising tension between neighbouring countries of DRC and Rwanda, both part of the Great Lakes region, took the DRC President to Angola June this year.

The tension between DRC and Rwanda has grown in recent months after the resumption last March of the conflicts between the DRC army and the M23 movement that according to the Kinshasa authorities is supported by the neighbouring country.

