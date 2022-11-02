Angola: Head of State Assesses Cooperation With Swedish Diplomat

Luanda — The cooperation between Angola and the Kingdom of Sweden was under analysis Tuesday in an audience in which the Head of State, João Lourenço, received the Ambassador of the European country to the Republic of Angola, Ms Ewa Polano.

At the end of the meeting, the Swedish diplomat informed the press that she particularly discussed with the Angolan Head of State aspects related to climatic issues.

She said that both countries are preparing themes on solar energy to be presented at the climate conference, which is scheduled for November in Sharm El Sheikh City of Egypt.

According to Ewa Polano, the Kingdom of Sweden is funding the solar energy project for sub-Saharan Africa, valued at USD 560 million.

As regards the cooperation with Angola, she said that the government and Swedish companies will continue to work on projects linked to solar energy and infrastructures (airports and ports).

Sweden was one of the first countries to recognise Angola´s independence and, since then, it has been keeping strong cooperation ties with the Angolan government.

Among several projects, the Swedish Kingdom was responsible for building the first fisheries training centre in Angola (CEFOPESCAS) and the electrification project in the municipality of Dembos, Bengo province.

Audience to Tony Blair

In another audience, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, received the patron-director of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit institution.

Tony Blair, who was the 72nd England Prime Minister between 1997 and 2007, made no statements to the press at the end of the audience.

The Institute for Global Change operates in several countries, mainly in those undergoing reforms and paradigm shifts.

The institution has projects in 14 African countries to help them take better advantage of globalization.

Through cooperation programmes, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change provides consultants to work with governments to help them implement their own visions for development.

Specifically for Angola, the Tony Blair Institute wants to cooperate on globalization and the implementation of a vision for economic and social development that respects its own idiosyncrasies and contexts.

This is the third time that Tony Blair comes to Angola as patron of the Institute aiming to exchange information with the Angolan Head of State.