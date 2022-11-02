Angola Wants to Boost Trade With Brazil

Luanda — The Ambassador of Angola to Brazil, Florêncio de Almeida, defended Tuesday in Brasília the boost of bilateral trade between Angola and Brazil within the framework of mutual advantages.

The increase of trade was discussed during a meeting between the Angolan diplomat and the President of the Society of Diplomats in Brazil, Francisco Chiaratto.

Both officials also addressed issues related to legal, banking and investment issues, with a view to potential partnerships.

At the time, Ambassador Florêncio de Almeida highlighted that in previous years the flow of trade between Angola and Brazil had reached USD 1 billion.

"Now that the pandemic already allows greater freedom of action and movement it is time to increase the business volume in different sectors of common interest", he expressed.

Angola and Brazil have excellent cooperation relations in various areas, particularly in politics, diplomacy, economics, defence, transport, culture and business.