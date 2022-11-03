Malawi Govt Recovers K186 Million From Dubious Fertilizer Deal

Malawi's Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has disclosed that they have recovered US$182, 000 (MK186 million) from the amount credited into the account of the company dubiously contracted to supply inputs in the Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

Nyirenda told local media that the remaining $543,000 (K564 million) is still frozen in Germany where the police have arrested a man and seized his assets over his involvement in the K750 million AIP fertiliser procurement saga.

The AG is leading the recovery initiative of the money and is currently in Germany on a fact-finding mission.

"The government has engaged an extra gear to have the full amount recovered and currently part of the amount is already remitted into government coffers. My assurance to the nation is that the money would be fully recovered. We have already recovered US$182, 000 (MK186 million) and the remaining US$543, 000 (MK564 million) is still frozen in Germany," he said.

Added Nyirenda, "Necessary paperwork to have the remaining amount recovered has been processed."

During his national address on Tuesday last week, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera expressed disappointment with the way the ministry handled the contract that saw Malawians being swindled through a dubious contract.

Chakwera vowed that his government would recover the money swindled through the fertilizer deal.