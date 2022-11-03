Tanzania: Loans to Women, Youth in Tanga Increase Reach 2bn/

Tanga — LOANS to women, young people, and people with disabilities in the Tanga City Council climbed by more than 100 per cent, reaching 2bn/- in 2021/22 financial year.

The council provided interest-free loans totaling 943m/- to members of various groups in the preceding year (2020/2021) to help them become more economically independent.

The loans include funds set aside in the Revenue Budget for that year, amounting to 1.1bn/-, as well as the repayment of loans that have entered the lending cycle.

Recently, Tanga City Mayor Abdurrahman Shillow presented sample cheques totaling 377m/- to 43 groups. They are 31 women groups receiving a total of 266m/-, six youth groups receiving 83m/- and six groups from people with disabilities who received a total of 28m/-. This concludes the fourth phase of loan receipts in 2021/2022.

Shillow advised members of the groups to focus on their ideas and conduct profitable businesses in order to repay the loans, in addition to increasing their income and changing their living standards.

"This is not a grant. It's only a loan. To achieve the best results, you should undertake business research. "Do not attempt to imitate others," he said.

Shillow, who handed over the checks on behalf of Tanga City's Member of Parliament and Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu, urged Tanga City citizens to have faith in their lawmaker because of the significant efforts she makes to promote their development.

"She is involved in all aspects of development. She wanted to be present at that event," he explained.

Earlier, the City Director, Dr Sipora Liana, said that the groups receiving loans this time used the internet to fill out their information. She noted that officials from the Community Development Department had provided them with instruction and training.

Loan repayment is satisfactory, according to Simon Mdende, the City's Community Development Officer. There are certain groups, he noted, that have paid off their loans entirely and are so eligible for the second round.