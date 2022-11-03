Mozambique and Rwanda Reaffirm Commitment On the Fight Against Terrorism

Maputo — Mozambique and Rwanda on Friday reaffirmed their commitment on the fight against terrorism which, since October 2017, has caused over 3,000 deaths and nearly one million displaced in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

This commitment was expressed on Friday (28) during a one-day visit of the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, to Mozambique.

During the visit Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the continued support and solidarity of the Rwandan people.

"Both leaders saluted the brave and heroic young Mozambicans and Rwandans who, with the support of SAMIM (SADC military mission to Mozambique) forces and other partners, are sparing no effort to stop terrorist attacks in our country", said Mozambican Foreign Affairs Minister Veronica Macamo.

As for the Kagame's visit to Mozambique, Macamo explained that it is part of an initiative aimed at strengthening and consolidating the ties between both countries.

During the talks, Nyusi and his counterpart reviewed the stage of cooperation between the two countries and it was concluded that they are excellent.

The visit will consolidate and catapult the relations of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation between Mozambique and Rwanda for the sake and progress of our peoples.

According to the Foreign Minister, Nyusi and Kagame focused particularly on the feasibility of using Rwandan airlines to expedite Mozambique connection with other countries of the world.

"The aim is to reach the various parts of the world in a swift manner and this will be possible using Rwandan airlines because of Rwanda's position in the world", said Macamo.

The Mozambican government once expressed its gratitude with Rwanda's support for Mozambique's elections campaign as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Rwanda's support was not confined to the election itself "but also the electoral process, because Rwanda did more than vote, it mobilized other countries to vote for Mozambique".

Trade between the two countries was also addressed by both leaders, with Mozambique expressing its interest in continuing to export products to the Rwandan market, particularly maize, sugar, soya and rice, in order to boost economic cooperation.