Mozambique: EU Grants Over 148 Million Euros to Finance Projects in Mozambique

Maputo — The European Union (EU) on Monday pledged to disburse the sum of 148.2 million euros for the implementation of projects in six sectors in Mozambique, including education, building resilience in the northern region of the country, water and sanitation, energy, culture and digitalisation.

To this end, Deputy Foreign Minister, Manuel Gonçalves, signed the agreement on behalf of the Mozambican government and vice president of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica.

These projects are expected to create a transformational and tangible impact on Mozambicans, with 60 million euros earmarked to support basic education reform; and 35 million for resilience and accelerating recovery in the northern provinces of the country, namely, Nampula, Niassa and Cabo Delgado.

Under the agreement, the EU will provide 20 million euros to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene in the northern region of Mozambique, which should cover about 60,000 people. Another 18.2 million euros will help to improve reliability and sustainability of power supply in the country and Southern Africa.

In the meantime, 5 million euros will contribute to promote youth employment potential and 10 million to help bridge the gap on digital divide by stimulating digital innovation among the youth.

The deputy minister said that the agreement reaffirms the political commitment of both the government of Mozambique and the EU to continue strengthening cooperation.

"We would therefore like to express our gratitude noting that the European Union is today one of our largest bilateral cooperation partners, providing valuable contribution to the efforts of Mozambicans to overcome the main challenges for our economic and social development," he said.

According to Gonçalves, the EU's assistance in implementing the government 5-year plan is notable, specifically in infrastructure, energy, public finance, nutrition, education, environment and trade, which are crucial for poverty reduction.

For her part, Šuica said the EU may adopt two additional projects on nutrition and resilience to climate change over the course of the year, budgeted at 45 million euros.

According to the European Commissioner, it is crucial to stay united in present days and provide assistance to those affected by insecurity. She stressed that the package includes a set of measures specifically dedicated to the north of the country, which complement the EU's actions on peace and security building in the country.

"We are living in an era of intense global but also local challenges," Šuica said, pointing to wars, pandemics, climate change impacts, famine, inequalities, inaccessibility to technical and health infrastructure. "But every challenge is also our opportunity to act," he added.

Šuica attended the 42nd Joint Assembly of the African, Caribbean and Pacific and European Union (ACP-EU) countries event held in Maputo.

Ac/sg