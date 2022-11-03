Mozambique / New Model for Minimum Wages Under Consideration

Maputo — The Labour Consultative Commission (CCT), a forum that brings together the government, trade unions and employers, has started discussions to design a new model to set minimum wages in Mozambique.

The move was announced on Monday (31), in Maputo, by the spokesman for the Labour and Social Security Ministry (MITSS), Emídio Mavila, during the opening of the IV Plenary Session of the CCT.

According to Mavila, the existing minimum wage model is based on three indicators such as average inflation rate, productivity of the workforce and negotiations between employers and workers, with the Government as a facilitator.

'We are here to discuss the minimum wage setting model. This is the first time this issue has been brought to plenary. The parties have made comments with regards to the current model and there are calls to put on the agenda for discussion and seek the best solutions", said Mavila.

Questioned if a draft of the new model has been designed, Mavila said there are a couple of models that will be considered in the current session.

"Since this is a complex matter and it is the first time that it is being discussed, we believe that there will be a favourable opinion for a deeper reflection after hearing all stakeholders and produce a model that proves to be more consensual', he explained.

Damião Simango, representative of the Organisation of Mozambican Workers (OTM-Central Sindical), says the workers are aware that it will not be easy to find a just model for everyone. However, they claim that the new model should not worsen their situation which is already precarious.

'We received from the CTA a draft asking the possibility of changing the criteria setting the minimum wage", added Simango.

CTA representative, Paulino Cossa says that the current model has been in force since 2002, and the employers believe that it is already obsolete and far from responding to the wishes of the business community which is one of the main players in the labour market

'As far as we as CTA are concerned, this model for setting the minimum wage seems outdated, as it does not take into account some fundamental aspects", lamented Cossa.