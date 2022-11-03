Mozambique: Government Approves New Land Policy and Implementation Strategy

Maputo — The Mozambican government this Tuesday approved the new Land Policy and its implementation strategy, which aims at ensuring and guarantee access to use and exploitation and possession of land for both Mozambicans and foreigners nationals.

Speaking at press conference shortly after the end of the 37th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers, the Cabinet, spokesperson Filimão Suaze explained that the new Land Policy paves the way for both Mozambicans and foreigners to land use in their capacity as investors.

According to Suaze, both Mozambicans and foreigners should use land in a rational and sustainable way, contributing to socio-economic development.

Suaze, who is also Deputy Justice Minister, added that the policy will contribute to the "creation of well-being for current and future generations of Mozambicans.

The call for revising Mozambique's land legislation came from President Filipe Nyusi in 2017, at an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the current Land Law.

In July 2020, in the southern city of Matola, Nyusi launched public consultations about revising Mozambique's National Land Policy,

He also announced the general guidelines for the new National Land Policy.

A period of 18 months was given for receiving contributions to the policy document, but the period was then extended to April 2022.

At the time he stressed that the basic premises behind drawing up the new policy should be that the Mozambican state must remain the sole owner of the land and of all natural resources, that all Mozambicans have a right to access to land, and that rights acquired by households and by local communities must always be protected.

At the same session, the government assessed the Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (PESOE) of the third quarter of the current year.

Suaze said that there were 422 indicators, of which 91 were partially met.

Also,

78 percent of the 422 indicators, had a positive performance