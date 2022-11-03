South Africa: Krugersdorp Police Investigate an Inquest Following the Discovery of 19 Bodies of Alleged Illegal Miners

2 November 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Gauteng can confirm that on 02 November 2022 at about 15:00, members from SAPS Krugerdorp responded to a call following the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortem will determine the cause of death.

All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation.

