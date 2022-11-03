Mozambique: Tete / Poacher Arrested With 94 Kilos of Elephant Tusks

Maputo — The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on Friday (21) arrested one poacher in possession of 94 kilos of tusks of elephants allegedly killed in the Magoé National Park (Mozambique) and in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The suspected poacher, 55 years, goes by the name of Batuelo Campaundi Tsongola, and was caught in the early hours of Friday in the town of Tete while trying to sell the elephant tusks.

According to Moz Bio, an environmental and conservation organisation, the accused confessed to the crime, saying said three elephants were killed in the Magoé National Park and one in neighbouring Zimbabwe, in the Muzarabana Chidodo Reserve, as part of a regional network.

In recent years Mozambique made considerable progress in the fight against poaching, but there are still some pockets criminal activitiy.

Few weeks ago, rangers form Maputo National Park refused to be bribed with a sum of 100 thousand meticais (1.565 US dollars) offered by a business man resident in Matutuine district, who has close contacts with poachers' networks.

The businessman deals with trophies of endangered animals slaughtered in the Maputo National Park (PNM), and was arrested by park rangers during a raid in the conservation area.

During the operation the park authorities also seized the vehicle and a firearm which was used for poaching.

Still on illegal sale of wildlife products, a trial of a Vietnamese national is under way, after being caught in possession of 127 lion claws, 36 lion teeth and five rhino horns.

The Vietnamese woman, Trang Kiu Trang, was arrested on 9 November 2020 at Maputo International Airport in possession of trophies of protected animals.

The Mozambican legislation provides heavy penalties for poachers and their associates, ranging from 12 to 16 years imprisonment.