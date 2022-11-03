Mozambique: WFP Cuts Food Aid in Mozambique

London — The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that it was forced to halve the food aid to families in northern Mozambique to less than 40 per cent of the minimum daily caloric needs between April to October 2022 due to a funding shortage and to continue reaching an increasing number of people.

In its Country Brief, published on Monday, the UN organisation noted that it reached over one million people in northern Mozambique during the August-September distribution cycle. However, it warns that its humanitarian assistance is at risk of ending in January - the peak of the 'lean' season - if new funds are not received. According to WFP, it needs 59.1 million US dollars to "continue delivering life-saving food and nutrition to one million people from January to March 2023 in the north".

Islamist terrorism has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and livelihoods in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Although the Mozambican defence and security forces, supported by the Rwandan army and soldiers from SAMIM (SADC Military Mission in Mozambique), have dislodged the terrorists from most areas, many people are still waiting for more stability before returning home.

As a result, WFP has had to increase its humanitarian assistance while "supporting the transition to resilience building to address root causes of food insecurity, helping 40,000 people to rebuild their livelihoods in the north". As a result, WFP plans to reach 160,000 people between now and April 2023.

WFP has been present in Mozambique since 1977, working with the government to provide food, nutrition, and livelihood assistance to the most vulnerable communities.