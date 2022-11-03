Mozambique: Nyusi Invites Emiratis Businessmen to Invest in the Port of Nacala

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi challenges the DP World, one of the shareholders of the Port of Maputo, to expand its investments to the Port of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula.

DP World of Dubai is part of the consortium Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) that holds the lease on the Port of Maputo until 2033. It also includes Grindrod of South Africa, the Mozambican private company Mocambique Gestores, and the publicly-owned port and rail company, CFM.

The President made the challenge on Tuesday (25) during a visit to the Port of Dubai, on the third and last day of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, following an invitation from his counterpart, Sheik Muhammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

"Nacala is close to the world markets. It is a deep water port, especially now that the government has just completed its rehabilitation and modernization", Nyusi said, adding that "in the same way you entered Maputo, we will evaluate the current state of the port that now that has value added."

According to Nyusi, the company DP World of Dubai is a vital partner for Port of Maputo development, an infrastructure which over the last few years has become more competitive.

"I would like to express our gratitude for the work you've done at the Port of Maputo, which is an exemplary job. You contributed to make the Port of Maputo more competitive at a time of great challenges", the President said, encouraging the Dubai Port to pass on its experience and know how to Mozambican ports.

"I'd like to encourage you to continue on this line, taking into account your connectivity with the highway, railroad and the airline sector", he said.

The technological development of the DP World, according to Nyusi, is crucial for Mozambique, since it has a potential to boost the economy and country's development.

"You are our inspiration because, technologically, the Port of Dubai is very advanced, capable, and modern. This is fundamental for Mozambique, which is a port country", he added.

For their part, Emiratis businessmen expressed their willingness to expand the cargo handling capacity at the Port of Maputo in order to increase handling of cargo.

Also on Tuesday, Nyusi met with a group of Mozambicans living in the United Arab Emirates. On the occasion, some businessmen said that they want to see the two countries creating conditions to boosting bilateral cooperation in various areas of activity, especially business.

Nyusi couldn't hide his satisfaction because this was one of the few occasions where he didn't only hear any complains, such as documentation or services rendered by the consular services.

The visit is part was an opportunity to consolidate and deepen friendship and cooperation ties between Mozambique and the UAE, and also an opportunity for the two countries to define strategies for strengthening political, economic and business relations.

Ad/sg