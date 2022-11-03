Mozambique: 931022e - Mozambique - Over 100 Officers Expelled From the Police Force

Maputo — The Mozambican police force (PRM) has expelled at least 104 officers since January to date as part of a purging process of its ranks.

This was disclosed on Wednesday (26) by the General Commander of the Mozambican Police (PRM), Bernardino Rafael at the closing ceremony of the 23rd PRM Council, held in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado,

"We call for a tightening of the siege on those infiltrators in our midst.

We have expelled 104 officers who deviated from their duties and we will continue to purify the ranks because it is our desire to see a clean PRM," Rafael, cited in Thursday issue of the daily paper "Noticias".

Rafael, who also said that the force has declared war on infiltrators, warned that purging of it's the ranks will continue to cleanse and expel all those who show deviant behaviour.

In another development, he lamented the existence of a significant number of sick police officers who are unable to give their contribution due ill health.

"Adding up the number of colleagues who are unable to give their contribution in the operational work and those who have lost their lives, we end up having problems of overstretching in the force, which negatively affects our mission. We recommend PRM health sector to identify potential colleagues with health problems, to provide better medical follow-up and planning our mission to guarantee public order and security", he said.

Rafael also advised other police institutions to raise the levels of training of new recruits, all with the aim of increasing police operations.

"The schools of Matalana, ESAPOL and Macandzene are on a good path, hence we urge them to continue with the high level of training of our officers to better and faithfully serve the country. Even with difficulties, the schools are committed to providing quality training and placing the best police officers to defend the citizens," he said.