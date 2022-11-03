Mozambique / Doctors Threaten to Go On Strike Over Wages

Maputo — Mozambique's Medical Association (AMM) on Friday threatened to go on a national strike from 07 November if the government fails to correct inconsistencies in the Single Wage Table (TSU).

A statement signed by the AMM's Chair, Milton Hussene Tatia, explains that the decision came out of a national meeting held on Thursday (27), in which 'in a unanimous way, the class decided to go on a nationwide strike'.

'The strike will last for 21 extendable days, starting at 7am on 07 November 2022. Over the next few days the strike guidelines will be published", reads the document.

At the origin of the strike, according to the medical doctors, are the non-conformities in the Single Wage Table.

For the doctors, 'the letter of notice of the strike and the claims of the medical class was sent this morning to the Health Ministry ' with a copy of the President of the Republic, Minister of Economy and Finance and Minister of State Administration and Civil Service.

AMM promises to publish in the coming days, the guidelines of the strike.

The strike comes in protest of the TSU.

Doctors claim that they have been betrayed by the Government, which failed to accommodate their demands in the TSU.

The TSU cuts the number of wage levels in the public administration to just 21. It sets wages according to three parameters, namely length of service, length of career and educational level.

There had been optimism that the TSU would greatly improve the wages in the public administration, but the government explains that here would be no general wage increase for state employees.

Instead, the TSU will lead to the elimination of the wage imbalances that currently exist in the Public Administration. Hence, it is not a wage revision that can be understood as an increase in wages in the public administration.

The government also promised that the TSU will not lower anybody's wages.

If the new wage scale did lead to any individual being paid less than previously, he or she will receive a "wage adjustment allowance".