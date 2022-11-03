South Africa: Calls for South Africa to Reconsider Leaving the Oeacp

Maputo — Member countries of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP) are calling the South Africa government to reconsider its position to quit the organization due to its relevance in international cooperation fora, especially discussions of a new Cotonou Agreement with the European Union (EU).

The call was made on Thursday (27), in Maputo, during the 61st Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP) and the 42nd Session of the Joint Parliamentary Assembly Africa, Caribbean and Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU).

"The Community of Southern African Countries (SADC) is expected to convene a meeting to convince the South African government to return to the OEACP", said the Malian deputy Assarid Imbarcounane.

Imbarcounane says South Africa's withdrawal from the OEACP is a major loss for the organization, hence the need to negotiate with the government of Cyril Ramaphosa for the country's return.

"South Africa is a powerful partner in our organization, that's the reason so we want it to come back", he added.

According to the under secretary-general of the OEACP, Ibrahim Norbert, South Africa's decision is a major blow since it may discourage the remaining member countries.

"The Secretary General received a letter from South Africa's Director for International Cooperation expressing its decision to leave the OEACP with immediate effect starting on 2 September", said Norbert.

In the letter, according to the undersecretary general, South Africa explains that it would rather prioritize other platforms, such as the African Union (AU) and SADC.

"This decision is South Africa's own choice and we should respect it. This issue has to do with South Africa's sovereignty", Norbert said, arguing that "in my opinion, South Africa has decided to change its foreign cooperation policy by focusing on other international platforms. These issues were raised in the letter."

Also on the same occasion, the under secretary general expressed his concern with a number of countries with membership fees in arrears, leaving the organisation in an "unpleasant" financial situation.

"The financial condition of the organization is weak, so we should put pressure on our governments for more contributions", Norbert said.

Mathew Nyuma, deputy from Sierra Leone stressed "we can only challenge our partners if we have financial robustness. So it is important to contribute more. Our countries' contributions are poor."

Also the member countries congratulated Mozambique's election to the chair of the OEACP and co-chair of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU), where it will be represented by Assembly of the Republic (AR) deputy and member of the Standing Commission, Ana Rita Sithole.

Ad/sg

*MOZAMBIQUE STILL FACING A SHORTFALL OF 2 BILLION USD FOR POST-CYCLONE RECONSTRUCTION*

Maputo, 28 Oct (AIM) - The Mozambican government is still busy working to make up for the shortfall of two billion dollars required to rebuild infrastructures destroyed by cyclones Idai and Kenneth that hit the central and northern regions of Mozambique in the first half of 2019.

The sum is part of a total of 3.2 billion needed for post-cyclone reconstruction, of which 1.2 billion US dollars have already been disbursed by cooperation partners.

These are the figures released by the minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Carlos Mesquita, on Thursday speaking at the High Level Meeting on Post Cyclone Reconstruction Programme Idai and Kenneth, implemented by the Post Cyclone Reconstruction Office (GREPOC).

Mesquita announced that 500 million US dollars have already been made available and invested to repair access roads, electricity grid and sanitation.

'Of the confirmed resources, just over 500 million US dollars were used by the end of the first half of 2022 for urgent repair works on economic and social infrastructures in provinces that sustained severe damages,' said Mesquita, cited by Radio Mozambique.

He noted that the disbursement marked the first phase of the Post Cyclone Recovery and Reconstruction Programme (PREPOC).

According to the minister, the largest investments for recovery took place in 2019, pointing to an intense movement of about 229 million US dollars, which were used to restore essential services.

The minister lamented the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 which had a major impact on financing post cyclone reconstruction.

The two cyclones left over 700 people killed and displaced 420,000 others, as well as destroyed both public and private property.

UN World Meteorological Organization called it possibly the worst weather-related disaster to hit the southern hemisphere.

Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane also attended the event.