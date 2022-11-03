South Africa: Secretary Blinken's Call With South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor

2 November 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. The Secretary expressed appreciation for South Africa's hosting and mediation of AU-led peace talks, which led to the cessation of hostilities signed today by the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. He noted that the United States will remain closely engaged to support the continued AU-led efforts in the weeks ahead.

