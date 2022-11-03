Somalia: U.S. Warns Further Al-Shabaab Attacks in Mogadishu

The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu continues to closely monitor the security situation in the city of Mogadishu, including Aden Adde Airport.

The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu introduced travel restrictions for U.S. government personnel in Mogadishu for the immediate future, including outside the international campus and UN compound.

The U.S. Embassy reminds the public of Somalia's Travel Advisory , which states that terrorists continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Somalia.

Attacks may occur with little or no warning, targeting airports and seaports, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and other areas that attract large crowds and are frequented by Westerners, as well as government, military, and Western convoys.

Methods of attack can include car bombs, suicide bombers, individual attackers, and mortar fire, among others.

Terrorist attacks involving the indiscriminate use of explosive devices and other weapons can take place anywhere in Somalia at any time without warning.