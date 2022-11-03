Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Group Stage Draw Date Announced

3 November 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage draw will be conducted on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.

The draw will be conducted in Cairo, Egypt starting with CAF Confederation Cup at 13h00 (11h00 GMT) and CAF Champions League at 14h00 (12h00 GMT).

The teams that will participate in the Group Stages for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League have already been confirmed while the teams participating in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup have to wait a little longer before they can know their fate in the additional second preliminary round of the competition.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Group Stage Qualified teams:

Al Ahly (Egypt), Al Hilal (Sudan), Al Merrikh SC (Sudan), Atletico Petroleos (Angola), Coton Sport (Cameroon), CR Belouizdad (Algeria) Esperance Tunis (Tunisia), Horoya (Guinea), JS Kabylie (Algeria), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Raja CA (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Vipers SC (Uganda), Wydad AC (Morocco), Zamalek.

*Pending: AS Vita Club or RC Du Kadiogo

