Western Sahara: Delegation From 'Women's March for Free and Independent Sahara' Visits the Sahrawi Refugee Camps

3 November 2022
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Al-Hafed — A delegation from the Women's March for a Free and Independent Sahara have started, a few days ago a solidarity visit to the Sahrawi refugee camps.

The visit, which comes in cooperation and coordination with the Sahrawi Ministry of Social Affairs and the Promotion of Women, aims to examine the situation of the Sahrawi people in the refugee camps and learn about the steadfastness of the Sahrawi women, who present the most wonderful images of sacrifice and steadfastness in various fields.

The "Women's March for Free and Independent Sahara" also seeks through this visit, to express its rejection of the historical deviation of the position of the government of Pedro Sanchez concerning Western Sahara issue, and its determination to mobilize more support and solidarity with the Sahrawi people inside and outside Spain.

The delegation paid an exploratory visit to a number of Saharawi national institutions and met with a number of Sahrawi women.

