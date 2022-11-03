Tanzania: Republic of Korea and WFP Join Hands to Support Smallholder Farmers and Refugees in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has today welcomed a Republic of Korea contribution of US$ 6 million to boost smallholder farming and enhance food and nutrition security among refugees and hosting communities in Kigoma for the next four years. More than 200,000 refugees from Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, mostly women and children have been living in the Kigoma region of Tanzania. The funding, which has been provided through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) comes at a critical time and will help WFP improve refugees' food security. Funding will also help WFP to support 20,000 smallholder farmers and their families, as well as to build institutional, technical, financial and agricultural capacities of community-based organizations in the area.

"I have no doubt that the project will strengthen smallholder farmers' agriculture value chain, and improve gender equality and peace in refugee hosting districts in Kigoma region," says Mr. Kyucheol Eo, KOICA's Country Director in Tanzania. "The project will fully include KOICA's values in partnership with WFP in Tanzania."

Known as 'The Kilimo Tija Kigoma' (KITIKI) project, KOICA and WFP are supporting the initiative to enhance peaceful co-existence among refugees and host communities by promoting community engagement and dialogue. Under the initiative, Tanzanian smallholder farmers, many of whom are women, will receive training on good agricultural practices, post-harvest handling and accessing markets. Additionally, WFP will link farmers with refugee communities to provide a ready market for their produce.

"WFP is grateful for the generous support from the government and the people of the Republic of Korea, through this partnership with KOICA," says Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP's Country Director in Tanzania. "We are not only empowering smallholder farmers, but also contributing towards the triple nexus of humanitarian assistance, development and peacebuilding in Kigoma region."

KOICA is an eminent global development agency which supports the socio-economic devlopment in many countries. Its mission is to contribute to the common prosperity and the promotion of world peace through inclusive, mutual development - leaving no one behind. In Tanzania, KOICA is working for people, peace, prosperity, planet and partnership.