South Africa: Public Servants Given Go-Ahead to Strike - South African News Briefs - November 4, 2022

Cape Town —

Public Servants Association Given Go-Ahead to Strike After Wage Negotiations Fail

The Public Servants Association wage negotiations with the government deadlocked again this week. The union wants a 6.5% increase while the government dug in its heels at 3%. Public servants in the transport department, as well as home affairs are participating, while other key public service unions - police union Popcru, nursing union Denosa and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) - are yet to issue a notice to strike.

Patrice Motsepe Nominated for ANC Presidency

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has been nominated to stand against brother-in-law Cyril Ramaphosa in the race for the African National Congress party leadership at its 55th elective conference, to be held in December 2022, The Citizen reports. If he accepts the nomination, Motsepe may join Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tourism Minister Lindiswe Sisulu and former health minister Zweli Mkhize in the race for the presidency of the country.

Jagersfontein Residents Still Waiting For Assistance After Dam Disaster

The Department of Water and Sanitation is expected to open a case against Jagersfontein Developments over the September 2022 collapse of a tailings dam wall. Two people died and hundreds lost their homes when the town was engulfed in toxic sludge from the dam. Residents are calling on the mine to take full responsibility for the destruction. Human Rights lawyer Richard Spoor, who is representing the residents, says the government has not done enough to deal with the problem, eNCA reports.