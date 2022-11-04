Mozambique: Negotiations to Avert Medical Doctor's Strike End in Deadlock

Maputo — Negotiations between the Mozambican government and the Medical Association (AMM), which sought to find a solution to avert a doctor's strike that is set to begin on Monday next week, have ended in a deadlock.

According to a letter from the AMM which has been circulating on social media, the Government did not want to give in so the doctors decided to abandon the meeting, claiming that it was unproductive and continued with the preparations for the strike.

Furthermore, the doctors are unwilling to negotiate with the same government representatives they met on Wednesday. They demand a change in the composition of the Government representatives and that, in an eventual next meeting, the Ministry of State Administration and Public Function to be duly represented, which apparently did not happen today.

"Meanwhile, the preparations for the strike, which will start on Monday", says the AMM.

These latest developments come few hours after Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi called the doctors to show restraint and embrace dialogue as a means to sort all differences during a visit to the District Hospital of Sanga, in the northern province Niassa.

Health Minister, Armindo Tiago, on Wednesday said that any claims should be sent to the respective Human Resources departments and assured that there is capacity to correct any mistakes that may have occurred.

At the origin of the strike, according to the medical doctors, are the non-conformities in the Single Wage Table (TSU).

There had been optimism that the TSU would greatly improve the wages in the public administration, but the government explains that here would be no general wage increase for state employees.

Instead, the TSU will lead to the elimination of the wage imbalances that currently exist in the Public Administration. Hence, it is not a wage revision that can be understood as an increase in wages in the public administration.

The government also promised that the TSU will not lower anybody's wages.

If the new wage scale did lead to any individual being paid less than previously, he or she will receive a "wage adjustment allowance"