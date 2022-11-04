Mozambique: Government Committed to Improve Financial Status of State Business Sector - PM

Maputo — The Mozambican government reiterates its commitment to continue adopting and implementing measures and initiatives that will allow State business sector to improve its competitiveness in the market and financial status.

For this purpose, according to the Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane, the "Government will continue with restructuring process of the State business sector particularly on financial and operational aspects.

"This Government approach has allowed a gradual increase of dividends and taxes paid to the State coffers," said Maleiane speaking in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, during the debate on the General State Account 2021.

To make his point, Maleiane said that the State business sector contributed with over 6 billion meticais (93.98 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) in dividends in 2020, up from just over 2 billion meticais, in 2019.

Regarding the situation of the public telecommunications company Tmcel, the Prime Minister assured that the Government's is bent on making this "strategic company for our country" meet its obligations and provide better services.

He assured that the Government will continue with investments currently underway to ensure the continuity of modernisation and expansion of the mobile phone company, as well as improve the quality of services rendered to its customers, which in turn will contribute to an increase of revenues and set up the bases for its sustainability.

As for the Mozambique Airlines (LAM), Maleiane explained that positive results reported in 2021, despite the challenging environment due to the impact of Covid-19, "encourage us to continue with operational and financial restructuring".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is also government priority to improve mechanisms of supervision and control of the State business sector, by introducing systems for periodic monitoring of indebtedness and consolidation of the accounts of the State Business Sector, among others, aimed at reducing fiscal risks.

As for comments and recommendations made by the Administrative Tribunal during the debates of the General State Account, Maleiane said that "they unequivocally testify the interest of all of us in the search for solutions that may lead us to elevate more the levels of accuracy in the management of public affairs".

It is in this context that "we reaffirm Government's commitment to continue to adopt and implement policies and reforms leading to improvement of mechanisms that guarantee the effectiveness of planning, budgeting and budget execution processes".