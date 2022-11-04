Angola At Meeting to End Plastic Pollution

Luanda — Angola participated Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, in the meeting on the urgent need to end plastic pollution, according to a press release from the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations (UN).

The meeting urged the UN member countries to work together to stop plastic pollution by 2040 and is coordinated by Uruguay.

The event discussed the need to create a legally binding international instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, states the document.

The global treaty to be reached will establish common global rules, end plastic production as well as plastic pollution by 2040.

Norway and Rwanda formed the high-ambition coalition to end plastic pollution in the wake of United Nations resolution 5/14, passed in March 2022, to start negotiations on a legally binding international instrument to end plastic pollution.

Angola's initiatives

Angola is preparing the legal basis for fighting against the use of common plastic, one of the most environment devastator.

From January 5 to September 31, 2021, the country implemented a pilot project called "Angola without plastic" financed by the European Union and carried out in collaboration with EcoAngola.

The project "Angola without plastic" was part of an awareness-raising campaign on the responsible consumption of single-use (single-use) plastic, particularly plastic bags and bottles, aimed at creating a dialogue between the main parties involved in the trade.

In 2019, the Ministry of Environment promoted, throughout the country, the first national campaign of environmental awareness and education, called "Plástico Zero", with the motto "I am with the environment for a conscious Angola".