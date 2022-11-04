Southern Africa: SADC Parliamentary Forum Assesses Funding Programme

Luanda — The Legal Sub-committees and Human Resources and Capacity Development of the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) assessed Thursday the operation mechanisms of the regional organisation's Trust Fund, for the financing of programmes

The Trust Fund as a vehicle of flexible investment to attract donors to finance programmes and initiatives in line with the strategic goals of the regional body, as established at the 50th Plenary Assembly of the SADC-PF, held in December 2021.

Angola attended the Thursday's event, held in a virtual session, from Johannesburg (South Africa), with a delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira.

Carolina Cerqueira, who was speaking for the first time at a meeting of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, as Angolan Parliament Speaker, called for joint efforts for the effective and efficient execution of the organization's tasks.

"The issues raised by the Secretary General are quite intrinsic and serious and will require the utmost diligence if we are to successfully navigate and synthesize them and present innovative recommendations that can help the Executive Committee chart a path for our organisation," she expressed.

She called for thorough dedication in view of the functions of the two sub-committees to be highly technical and go to the root of the centralised tasks of the regional organisation.

Angola chairs the Legal Subcommittee of SADC Parliamentary Forum, which acts on constitutional, legal and procedural issues related to the organisation's operations.

Trust Fund

The Trust Fund was prepared by ENSAfrica Namibia, a law firm, whose services were kept for this purpose in close consultation with the SADC-PF Executive Committee.

The appointment of its first directors will be determined according to the linguistic representation (French, English and Portuguese) of the Member States and in accordance with their alphabetical order.

The SADC Parliamentary Forum was established on 8 September 1997, on the occasion of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of Southern Africa, held in Blantyre, Malawi.

It comprises 15 parliaments from the region. They are Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.