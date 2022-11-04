Somalia: IED Hits Military Vehicle Carrying Ali Yare's Body Guards in Mogadishu

3 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A morning explosion occurred in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, just five days after twin car bombs killed more than 120 people at the busy Zoobe junction.

Thursday's blast resulted from an improvised explosive device [IED] that was reported to have hit a military vehicle carrying the bodyguards of Mogadishu's deputy mayor Ali Yare.

Ali Yare who is in charge of the security affairs of the Benadir regional administration was not with the convoy at the time of the explosion.

Several of his security guards were wounded in the attack in the Deynile district, according to the residents.

The situation at the place where the blast took place is now stable, and security forces have arrived and conducted a brief investigation there. No arrests were made so far.

