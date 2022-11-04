Somalia, Egypt Leaders Discuss War On Al-Shabaab

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh held a meeting with his Egypt counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of a 2-day Arab Leagues forum in Algeria.

The presidency said both the head of the state briefed el-Sisi on the ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia and the government's stabilization plans.

The talks also highlighted the drought and climate change impact in Somalia, where half of the population [8 million] is facing hunger and risk famine by the end of this year.

For his part, el-Sisi welcomed the Somali government's gains against Al-Shabaab and pledged support to win the war against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group.