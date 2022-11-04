Somalia, Egypt Leaders Discuss War On Al-Shabaab

3 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh held a meeting with his Egypt counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of a 2-day Arab Leagues forum in Algeria.

The presidency said both the head of the state briefed el-Sisi on the ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia and the government's stabilization plans.

The talks also highlighted the drought and climate change impact in Somalia, where half of the population [8 million] is facing hunger and risk famine by the end of this year.

For his part, el-Sisi welcomed the Somali government's gains against Al-Shabaab and pledged support to win the war against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.