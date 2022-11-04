Somalia: Al-Shabaab Clashes With Local Militia in Central Somalia

Heavy fighting broke out between Al-Shabaab militants and local militia in the Hiran region, central Somalia, officials said.

The battle came after the local militia attacked the Al-Shabaab base in El-Harari locality near the town of Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran, 320Kms north of Mogadishu.

Both sides suffered casulaties but the number still remains unknown.

The reports from the area indicate that Al-Shabaab militants were driven out of the base during the confrontation that lasted for several hours.

The local militia received support from the Somali military that helped to overpower the Al-Shabaab fighters, according to the sources.