Somalia: Al-Shabaab Clashes With Local Militia in Central Somalia

3 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Heavy fighting broke out between Al-Shabaab militants and local militia in the Hiran region, central Somalia, officials said.

The battle came after the local militia attacked the Al-Shabaab base in El-Harari locality near the town of Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran, 320Kms north of Mogadishu.

Both sides suffered casulaties but the number still remains unknown.

The reports from the area indicate that Al-Shabaab militants were driven out of the base during the confrontation that lasted for several hours.

The local militia received support from the Somali military that helped to overpower the Al-Shabaab fighters, according to the sources.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.