Sudan: North Darfur Bandits Steal Market Director's Vehicle At Gunpoint

3 November 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Saraf Omra — Armed men stole an administrative official's vehicle at gun point in Saraf Omra in North Darfur yesterday. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga, three motorcycle-bandits blocked the Land Cruiser, then proceeded to steal the owner's keys and "beat him to the point of unconsciousness".

According to witnesses, the driver was Mubarak Abdullah Bakhit, the Executive Director of the Saraf Omra livestock market. Witnesses also stated that he was also accompanied by his financial staff in the vehicle.

The gunmen reportedly stole their belongings during the auto-theft incident before fleeing the scene. Locals stated that this is a "continuation of the security chaos" that has engulfed the region.

Lawlessness

On September 17, two women were raped by three men in Saraf Omra in North Darfur.

A villager told Radio Dabanga from Karakli that the victims were on their way back from Saraf Omra town to Damra in El Sereif locality, when they were intercepted by three men south-east of the village. The attackers threatened the two women with knives and raped them.

