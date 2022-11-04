Sudan: Darfur Defence Committee - Detainee With TB 'Has Lost His Mind'

3 November 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — The Defence Committee of Detainees in North Darfur stated that a Darfur detainee with tuberculosis in El Huda Prison in Omdurman, has suffered severe mental health issues as a result of maltreatment and insufficient medical attention.

In a statement by the defence committee, they said that the detainee Nasr El Din Yousef "lost his mind" whilst imprisoned in El Huda.

They added that tuberculosis has also become a "threat to life" for Sami Ahmed El Haj, who is another detainee in the Omdurman prison.

The committee stated they would submit an urgent request to the prison administration to "refer the detainee to a psychiatric hospital as soon as possible" and refer the other tuberculosis patient to a hospital so he can "obtain the necessary health care".

The detainee defenders also submitted a complaint to the junta authority based on the abuses committed against the prisoners, noting the inability of the Attorney General "to exercise his legal duties" in protecting them.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.