Tanzania: Waste Management Organisations Join Hands for Plight of Waste Pickers

TWO local waste management non-government organisations, TakaNiAjira Foundation and Nipe Fagio have joined hands to launch a 'Global Waste Pickers' Day Programme' that is designed to honour and recognise waste collectors and their contribution to the waste management in the country.

The programme has been developed to celebrate the day in a meaningful way by creating a series of events that will increase public attention and awareness towards waste workers and their cooperatives.

Speaking during the launch of the programme in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, TakaNiAjira Foundation Executive Director, Mr Allen Kimambo, highlighted that commemoration of the day will bring attention to challenges facing waste workers across the country.

"We are happy to work together with Nipe Fagio in launching this special programme to honour waste pickers and their contribution to waste collection in Tanzania," Mr Kimambo said.

He pointed out that although the contribution of the cadre is essential, they face a multitude of challenges and threats to their livelihoods.

"Waste pickers are one of the vulnerable groups that face the most stigmatisation and lack of support in the country," he reiterated.

Mr Kimambo noted further that the programme will include waste pickers pilot registration through an application known as 'Zaidi App' and a research study to assess the current situation of waste pickers and to identify the challenges they face.

"We will conduct pilot registration and a study on the current situation of waste pickers and workers in 10 regions of the country to determine the challenges they face.

"With this information, we can support these groups accordingly. Our goal is to reach at least 3,000 waste pickers and workers" he added.

He mentioned the 10 selected regions as Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Mwanza, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha as well as Dodoma, Iringa, Ruvuma and Tabora.

On her part, Nipe Fagio Executive Director, Ms Ana Le Rocha, said there will be a series of events for the programme, including a community service day to provide waste pickers with services that they usually cannot access.

She noted that the Global Waste Pickers Summit is the day for celebrating achievements of waste pickers, waste cooperatives and key stakeholders in the waste management sector.

During the day, stakeholders will share success stories, challenges, research results and a series of initiatives to ensure long-term recognition of the waste management actors.