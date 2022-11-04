Tanzania: Govt Tasks Public Institutions to Improve Business Environment

The government has tasked public institutions to continue improving the country's investment environment in order attract more domestic and foreign investments.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Hashil Abdallah made the appeal at the seminar for members of Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT) in Bagamoyo, Coast Region recently.

"It is our task to continue putting friendly investment climate to woo more investors from within and globally to grab immense opportunities, ultimately boosting economic development," he said.

Dr Abdallah who represented Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said that putting enabling environment is important to attract investors, developing industries and doing business in the country.

He said the heads of the public institutions must have as their priority to create better environment for business and investment.

"The members of the Council should categorize all the laws, regulations and procedures that govern the investment and business sector in the country," he said.

He added, the initiative is important in the establishment of an enabling environment for business and investment in the country to match the changes and needs of economic growth," he said.

On his part, the Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT) Chairman, the High Court-Labour Division Chief Justice Salma Maghimbi said the Council will continue to act fairly in its decisions based on the law, regulations and procedures.

She said FCT the efforts aim at developing business, attracting investment and eventually developing the national economy.

The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) Director General, Mr William Erio said they work with the FCT in making decisions on cases submitted to the Council from various regulatory authorities to maintain market competition.

The FCT Registrar, Renatus Rutatinisibwa said the Council has the responsibility to receive, hear and give decisions on cases, appeals from commercial competition and market regulation.

He said they work on cases from FCC, Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) and the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

Others come from the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA).

Mr Rutatinisibwa said that the Council has been given a judicial status to provide justice on the issues of competition, market regulation and consumer protection.

He said the decisions on appeal cases and applications made by the Council are final.