Tanzania: Illegal Fishing Gears Impounded in Muleba

Bukoba — AUTHORITIES in Muleba District have impounded various illegal fishing gears worth 37m/- in a crackdown mounted along shores of Lake Victoria and Burigi.

Acting Muleba District Commissioner, Ms Kemilembe Lwota said that several suspects are helping police in investigations.

"People have been sensitised to understand that Lake Victoria resources belong to them.

Residents in villages surrounding the lake have mounted surveillance leading to the arrest of the fishing gears including undersized nets," she said.

A few weeks ago, authorities in Muleba District also impounded various illegal fishing gears worth 1.25bn/- while 34 suspects were helping police in the investigations.

"During an operation, a consignment of Nile perch fish that was being smuggled was impounded. Several suspects were helping in police investigations and they will be arraigned in court when investigations are completed," she said.

She explained that surveillance teams were on the alert to ensure that the government does not lose any revenue due to smuggling.

Meanwhile, Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Toba Nguvila explained that revenue collections from fisheries resources have increased from 1,042,486,115/- during 2015/2016, to 3,139,722,518/- during 2020/2021 fiscal year.

He attributed the success to efforts taken to include surveillance on Lake Victoria.

"During the same period different restricted gears including undersized nets were confiscated and destroyed while immature fish weighing 2,289 kilogrammes worth 175.5m/- were impounded.

Nile perch, which is the most commercially viable, should not be harvested until it is 50cm long or weighing 2 kilogrammes," he said.