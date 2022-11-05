Kenya: Quickmart Ruai to Remain Closed Until the Management Complies With Statutory Notice

5 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

Nairobi — The enforcement and technical team from public health in Nairobi county are now ensuring QuickMart Ruai supermarket remains closed until the management complies with the statutory notice and directives issued by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

In a letter addressed to them by the NMS through the court intervention, the supermarket management has vowed to comply with the directives on waste management.

Among the measures to be complied with include storing waste before collection for disposal and to stop using the goods receiving bay as a waste storage point.

"Directed to fulfill the following conditions; Provide a holding area for your kitchen, store waste prior to collection for disposal, stop dumping your kitchen waste in the parking yard, and provide standard waste receptacles," the notice read in part.

Others include designating a separate and exclusive area to be used as the receiving bay and to avoid mixing goods with waste.

The two accused management staff earlier arrested have each also been released on a cash bail of Sh250,000 pending a hearing and determination on December 14, 2022.

The supermarket manager Nicholas Kinyua Kariuki and Erick Wanjala Wafula, compliance officer, had earlier been arrested.

The statement of the offense as per the court was emitting pollutants into the environment by burning waste and producing heavy smoke contrary to section 142(1) (b) of the environmental management and coordination act (EMCA) No. 75 of 2015, thereby polluting the environment.

