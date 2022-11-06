Tanzania: Precision Air Plunges Into Lake Victoria With Passengers On Board

Nairobi — Tanzania's Precision Air has plunged into Lake Victoria with dozens of passengers on board, officials said.

Local authorities said the plane had departed the capital Dar es Salam to Bukoba on the shores of Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake.

Rescuers were racing against time to save lives but there was no immediate confirmation on how many were on board.

At least 15 passengers had been saved and rushed to hospital by 11am Sunday as the exercise got underway.

Photos and videos circulated online showed fishermen boat surrounding the wreckage of the plane whose tail was visible.

Tanzania's state broadcaster, TBC said the plane "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains."

President Samia Suluhu called for calm as rescue efforts and investigations got underway.

"I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane," she said on Twitter, "Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us."