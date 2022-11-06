Egypt: The Importance of Egypt Hosting COP27

6 November 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Economically:

Contribute to the tourism promotion of Egypt, and attract investments from international and regional partnerships.

Promote the Egyptian industry, products, crafts and traditional industry, which will be presented on the sidelines of the conference.

Politically:

Advance the priorities of Egyptian issues, foremost of which is Egyptian water security, and how climate change will affect it.

Support the presidential weight and the Egyptian presence in major international forums, including the G20.

Introduce initiatives in the areas of climate change, water, and the transboundary impacts of adaptation and emissions reduction efforts.

Strengthen the relationship with some of the main partners, expand the areas of cooperation, and confirm the weight of Egypt and its ability to host and manage international conferences.

Internationally:

Provide an opportunity for partnerships.

Provide additional funding sources from international organizations to finance projects concerning climate change in Egypt.

Environmentally

Strengthen the State's efforts in implementing Egypt's Sustainable Development Strategy 2030 as a key dimension of the strategy, in parallel with Egypt's endeavors and efforts for green recovery.

Highlight Egypt's role, policies and national projects, through the international media

