Somalia: US Strike in Southern Somalia Kills 15 Militants

5 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU - In support of the Federal Government of Somalia's ongoing operations against al-Shabaab, U.S. Africa Command conducted a collective self-defense strike against al-Shabaab militants who were attacking Somali National Army forces near Cadale, Somalia, on Nov. 3, 2022.

The command's initial assessment is that the Somalia National Army-requested strike killed 15 attacking al-Shabaab militants and that no civilians were injured or killed.

U.S. Africa Command takes great measures to prevent civilian casualties. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command's operations to promote a more secure and stable Africa.

Al-Shabaab is the largest and most kinetically active al-Qaeda network in the world and has proved both its will and capability to attack partner and U.S. forces and threaten U.S. security interests.

Somalia remains key to the security environment in East Africa. U.S. Africa Command's forces will continue training, advising, and equipping partner forces to give them the tools that they need to degrade al-Shabaab.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to assess the results of the operation and will provide additional information as appropriate. Specific details about the units involved and assets used will not be released in order to ensure operations security.

