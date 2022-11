Nairobi — In the absence of defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, debutant Sharon Lokedi ensured the honors remained with Kenya as she stormed to the New York Marathon victory in a time of 2:23:23.

Lokedi stepped down in the final 4km of the race, wading away from Kenyan-turned Israeli Lornah Salpeter to clinch the title on her first ever Marathon.

The 28-year old Lokedi is based in the United States, where she runs for the University of Kansas.