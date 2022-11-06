Kenya: Simbas Off to a False Start in Second Stab At 2023 World Cup Slot in Dubai

Nairobi — Kenya's hope of a second stab at a first ever qualification to the Rugby World Cup started on a false footing Sunday evening after suffering a 68-14 loss at the hands of the USA in their first match of the Repechage Tournament in Dubai.

The Simbas' hopes of surpassing expectation and topping the four-team tournament now hang in the balance after their first loss and will now have to win their next two matches and hope the other results go in their favour.

Against the USA, Paul Odera's charges had a good start and held their own until 19 minutes gone on the clock when Hooker Dylan Fawsitt broke Simbas' defense to dot down the first try of the game. The Conversion was good as the Americans led 7-0.

Further tries from Dylan and Jamason Fa'anana saw the Eagles head into the halftime break with a 19-0 lead.

The second half saw head coach Paul Odera bring on Joshua Weru for Bethwel Anami at eighth man, the 19-year-old marking his first cap for the Simbas with a try at the death.

The Eagles would score another seven tries in the second half as Brian Juma went over for the Simbas, off a quick tap from his Kabras teammate Brian Tanga, assisted by Andrew Siminyu in the 54th minute. Darwin Mkudiza adding the extras in both tries,

The Simbas will be up against Portugal next Saturday, in their second match of the tournament.

-Additional information courtesy KRU